No final report, police complaint available on SC website hack: RTI

The Supreme Court's official website was reportedly hacked in April 2018, immediately after pronouncement of Judge Loya case judgement.

An RTI query filed with the competent authority now has revealed that there is no any final report available with regard to the incident of April 19, 2018.

The response also stated that no complaint was filed with the Delhi police to probe the incident.

At that time, the SC authorities had described the incident a "technical glitch", even as screenshot of the website showed a picture of cannabis leaf and a reference to Brazil.

A Thane-based advocate, Amritpal Singh Khalsa has on February 6, 2022 filed the RTI query with the Public Information Officer of the Supreme Court seeking a certified copy of the final report of the top court's website having been hacked. He also asked for a certified copy of the complaint made to the Delhi police. Besides, he also demanded entire file with notings on the subject.

The official response, however, stated, as ascertained from the concerned sections, no such final report was available with regard to the incident or any such complaint.

Following the incident, the Supreme Court's remained under maintenance for a few hours. An official release had then stated that the judgement was uploaded on internal server of the top court around 1.15 pm and soft copies of it were made available to the media persons and those who made the request for it.

