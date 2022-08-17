No flats for Rohingyas in Delhi, Centre clarifies

No flats for Rohingya refugees in Delhi, Centre clarifies

The ministry further asked the Delhi government to immediately declare the current site of Rohingya settlement as a detention centre

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 17 2022, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2022, 15:51 ist
Some 200,000 Rohingya rallied in a Bangladesh refugee camp on August 25, 2019 to mark two years since they fled a violent crackdown by Myanmar forces, just days after a second failed attempt to repatriate the refugees. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday made it clear that it has not given any direction to provide EWS flats to Rohingya Muslims in Delhi and asked the Arvind Kejriwal government to ensure the illegal foreigners remain at their present location.

The MHA also said the Rohingya illegal foreigners are to be kept in detention centres until their deportation as per the law and the Delhi government has been directed to declare the current site of their stay as a detention centre.

"With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that the MHA has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi," an MHA spokesperson said.

On the proposed move by the Delhi government to shift the Rohingya Muslims to a new location, the MHA has directed the Delhi government to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners remain at their present location as it has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the country concerned through the Ministry of External Affairs.

"The illegal foreigners are to be kept in the detention centre till their deportation as per law. The government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a detention centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately," the spokesperson said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rohingya
Rohingya crisis
India News
Hardeep Singh Puri
Delhi

What's Brewing

OK Google, get me a Coke: Demos of soda-fetching robots

OK Google, get me a Coke: Demos of soda-fetching robots

DH Toon | Dalit boy's death: 'Amrit kaal' already here?

DH Toon | Dalit boy's death: 'Amrit kaal' already here?

Seek spaces where energies abound

Seek spaces where energies abound

World's largest plane coming to Bengaluru on October 31

World's largest plane coming to Bengaluru on October 31

You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata

You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata

 