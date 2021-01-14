No foreign chief guest for Republic Day event this year over Covid-19 pandemic, says MEA

India will not host any foreign chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

"Due to the global Covid-19 situation, it has been decided that this year there will not be any foreign head of state or government as the chief guest for our Republic Day event," Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson said, according to news agency ANI.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had cancelled his visit to New Delhi in view of an alarming rise in the number of coronavirus infections in the United Kingdom.