No full sleeves, no shoes: Strict dress code for NEET 2021 candidates

The national medical entrance exam, NEET 2021, will be held today from 2 pm to 5 pm across 202 cities in the country. Close to 16 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam on Sunday.

While a lot of precautionary measures will be taken in view of the Covid-19 situation, some strict rules have also been introduced to do away with any kind of cheating.

The NEET admit card includes Covid-related guidelines that students need to follow, but it is the stringent dress code, which includes various restrictions for the examinees, that grabbed much attention.

Female examinees are not allowed to wear full sleeves, clothes with elaborate embroidery, flowers, brooches, or large buttons. Slippers, sandals with low heels are permitted, while shoes are not allowed. Any kind of jewellery such as earrings, nose rings, rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets and anklets are strictly prohibited.

Male candidates have been asked to wear half sleeve shirts, T-shirts, trousers and simple pants. Zip pockets, big buttons, and clothes with elaborate embroidery are not allowed. Closed shoes are not allowed and candidates should wear slippers or other simple footwear with thin soles.