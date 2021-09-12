No full sleeves, no shoes: Strict dress code for NEET

No full sleeves, no shoes: Strict dress code for NEET 2021 candidates

Mandatory frisking and dress code are among measures taken to ensure no student can adopt any unfair means to clear the highly competitive exam

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 12 2021, 13:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2021, 14:37 ist
Student appearing for NEET exam in Bengaluru removes her earrings following the dress code. Credit: DH Photo/SK Dinesh

The national medical entrance exam, NEET 2021, will be held today from 2 pm to 5 pm across 202 cities in the country. Close to 16 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam on Sunday.

While a lot of precautionary measures will be taken in view of the Covid-19 situation, some strict rules have also been introduced to do away with any kind of cheating.

The NEET admit card includes Covid-related guidelines that students need to follow, but it is the stringent dress code, which includes various restrictions for the examinees, that grabbed much attention.

Female examinees are not allowed to wear full sleeves, clothes with elaborate embroidery, flowers, brooches, or large buttons. Slippers, sandals with low heels are permitted, while shoes are not allowed. Any kind of jewellery such as earrings, nose rings, rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets and anklets are strictly prohibited. 

Male candidates have been asked to wear half sleeve shirts, T-shirts, trousers and simple pants. Zip pockets, big buttons, and clothes with elaborate embroidery are not allowed. Closed shoes are not allowed and candidates should wear slippers or other simple footwear with thin soles.

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

NEET Exam
NEET 2021
Medical Entrance Exam
Dress code
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year

In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year

An unlikely foreign legion of YouTubers defends China

An unlikely foreign legion of YouTubers defends China

How 9/11 evacuation helped make skyscrapers safe today

How 9/11 evacuation helped make skyscrapers safe today

New FBI memo hints at Saudi link to 9/11 hijackers

New FBI memo hints at Saudi link to 9/11 hijackers

US Open: How everything changed in a New York minute

US Open: How everything changed in a New York minute

Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?

Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?

 