No goon can demand tax in UP: Yogi Adityanath

No one can look at daughters with ill intent and no goon can demand tax in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday, as he met captains of the Indian industry and banking in Mumbai in a bid to garner investments for his state.

“Earlier in Uttar Pradesh, daughters did not come out of the house after dusk as there was an atmosphere of insecurity. Today, I can say with full responsibility that no one can look at any daughter with ill intentions in Uttar Pradesh,” Yogi Adityanath said.

The visiting Chief Minister also said how the land mafia in the state has been defeted.

“We formed the Anti Land Mafia Task Force. The land was vacated from the illegal occupation of the mafia. Today the Defence Corridor is being built on this land,” he said.

Speaking further, he pointed out that they have created such an atmosphere that today no goon can collect tax from any businessman or contractor in Uttar Pradesh. “Even political donations cannot be taken forcibly,” he said.

He said that Uttar Pradesh has set a target of $1 trillion to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s target of a $5 trillion economy.

“I am delighted to inform you that everything has changed in Uttar Pradesh. Today, we are a revenue surplus state. We have more than doubled our annual budget,” the senior BJP leader said, adding in the last five to six years, focus has been given to developing infrastructure at a rapid pace for better connectivity through air, water, road and rail network, which will help industries to access global and domestic markets.

“Uttar Pradesh is going to become the only state in the country with five international airports. We were a land-locked state, but now the country's first inland waterway has been developed here. The country's largest rail network is in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath further said that tourism is also a priority sector, for which cooperation of banks is expected. “Our government is developing the Ramayana, the Mahabharata and the Buddhist circuits to promote spiritual and cultural tourism. Bhavya Kashi, the embodiment of the Prime Minister’s vision, has made everyone happy. The divine Ayodhya dream is also being fulfilled,” he said.