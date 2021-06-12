No heatwave expected over next five days: IMD

On Saturday, the highest maximum temperature of 44.2 degree Celsius was reported in Ganganagar in west Rajasthan

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 12 2021, 23:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 23:22 ist
The maximum temperatures of more than 40 degree Celsius were recorded at most places over west Rajasthan, at many places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

No heatwave is expected in the country over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

On Saturday, the highest maximum temperature of 44.2 degree Celsius was reported in Ganganagar in west Rajasthan, it added.

"No Heat Wave Conditions likely over any part of the country during next five days," the weather agency said in a bulletin.

The maximum temperatures of more than 40 degree Celsius were recorded at most places over west Rajasthan, at many places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, at a few places over and at isolated places over east Rajasthan, Punjab, west Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, several parts of the country are witnessing a good spell of rainfall.

The IMD said the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Northwest Bay of Bengal some more parts of Odisha, most parts of West Bengal and some parts of Jharkhand and Bihar.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of east Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours," the IMD said.

