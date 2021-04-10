No hike in fertilizer prices, says Centre

After facing criticism for sudden increase of some varieties of fertiliser prices by manufacturers, the Centre on Friday directed fertiliser companies not to increase the maximum retail price (MRP) of non-urea fertilisers such as DAP and asked them to sell at old rates.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya, who chaired a meeting with fertilizers manufacturers, said here that the companies have agreed that they will not increase the price of DAP, MoP and NPK. This means, the farmers will get these fertilisers at old rates.

"Giving priority to the interest of the farming community, there won't be any increase in prices of fertilisers", the Minister tweeted.

Retail prices of non-urea fertilisers such as di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MoP) and NPK are decontrolled and are determined by manufacturers, while the Centre gives them fixed subsidies each year.

Due to the rise in global prices of raw materials, domestic fertiliser companies and cooperatives have increased the retail prices of DAP and other complex fertilisers. DAP is a widely used fertiliser by farmers after urea in the country.

The price hike gained significance, coming after the end of voting in four Assembly elections . Even a section of farmers have been protesting the new farm laws and demanding law to ensure minimum support price to farm produce.

KRIBHCO, MCFL, Zuari Agro Chemicals, Paradeep Phosphates have increased retail prices of DAP to Rs 1,700 per bag with effect from April 1.

Similarly, Chambal Fertiliser and Chemicals Ltd (CFCL) has hiked DAP rates to Rs 1,600 per bag, and Indoram India Pvt Ltd to Rs 1,495 per bag from Rs 1,200 per bag.

India’s largest fertilizer maker IFFCO Limited (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited) has effected a sharp hike in fertilizer prices, with as much as a 58.33% hike in the price of DAP. But later the company said it was a tentative cost and not meant for sale to farmers.

Even IFFCO clarified that it will sell the old stock of 11.26 lakh tonne of complex fertiliser at an old rate of Rs 1,200 per bag.