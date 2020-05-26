No home quarantine for those returning to Assam from outside

The recent spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Assam has prompted the state government to make 14-days institutional quarantine compulsory for all coming back to their homes from the rest of the country.

The state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier announced that only those showing preliminary symptoms during screening would be put into institutional quarantine and the rest would be sent for quarantine at their homes. Thousands, who had already returned and did not show any symptom are in-home quarantine.

The state Cabinet, which met on Tuesday, however, decided that no home quarantine will be allowed and all coming from rest of the country will be put into institutional quarantine in view of the increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases.

The state's COVID-19 positive cases went up to 597 with 49 cases reported on Tuesday. Of these 62 have been discharged after recovery and four died.

Nearly one lakh people have returned to Assam from rest of the country after the Centre started Shramik Special trains from May 12. Sarma had earlier said most of those who tested COVID-19 positive had returned from Maharastra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Bengal and were in quarantine centres.

The COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from all the 33 districts.

The COVID-19 positive cases in Assam were low compared to rest of the country till May 4 but the number of cases started increasing after those living in rest of the country started returning home.

The Cabinet also decided to transfer financial assistance of Rs. 2,000 to the bank accounts of 3.61 lakh people, who decided to stay back in their work stations, till June. The same amount for April and May have been given so far. It was also decided to give similar assistance of Rs. 2,000 per month (April to June) to the folk artists in Assam, including the dhulias (drummers). Their work was affected as the annual Rongali Bihu celebration was cancelled this year due to coronavirus pandemic.