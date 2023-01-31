No Indian dead at sea in cyclones in last 2 years: Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), on Tuesday, said that over the last two years, there has been no loss of lives of Indians at sea, despite several cyclones having taken place.

“No single life has been lost since the last two years. There were seven-eight cyclones which had come, around, all over India, and not a single Indian life was lost,” Iqbal Singh Chauhan, Inspector General, Commander Coast Guard, Region North East, said, in an interaction with reporters onboard, Indian Coast Guard Ship Vijaya, ahead of the celebration of its 47th Raising Day on February 1.

Singh said that in the North East region (along the coast of West Bengal and Odisha), 596 lives were saved in the last year, which includes 511 people, who were stranded after a boat had got grounded in one of the islands. “We have evolved, over the years, a process. When the weather gets rough, or there’s a cyclone coming, we have a system to recall all our boats. This system has helped us,” he said.

The boarding operations are being consistently increased with an over 30 per cent increase in boarding operations last year, Singh said.

The coast guard is also involved in saving marine species, including Olive Ridley turtles that nest on certain beaches in Odisha. This year, around five lakh turtles had come in for hatching eggs, and an estimate suggests that around two crore eggs were hatched during the season.

The ICG – the fourth largest in the world – is actively strengthening its assets. The ICG has 158 ships and 78 aircraft. This year, six ships have been commissioned, and 21 are in the process of construction. In another two years, the coast guard is expected to have 200 ships. ICG “is likely to achieve targeted force levels of 200 surface platforms and 80 aircraft by 2025,” a press statement added.

“The Maritime Law Enforcement has been strengthened multifold and the hawk eye vigil by the ICG in our near coast and blue waters has resulted in the seizure of weapons, contraband and narcotics worth Rs 2,924 cr…,” it added.