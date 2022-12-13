No Indian soldier killed, PLA retreated in India-China border clash: Rajnath Singh tells Lok Sabha

No Indian soldier killed, PLA retreated: Rajnath in LS

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 13 2022, 12:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 12:15 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament on Tuesday that the retaliation by the Indian Armed Forces in Arunachal's Tawang area forced Chinese troops to retreat to their positions.

Singh told the House that no Indian soldier was killed or seriously injured in the border clash with China.

"On December 9 in Yangtse area of Tawang sector PLA troops encroached upon and attempted to change status quo. This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. Our troops bravely stopped PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post," Singh said.

More to follow...

