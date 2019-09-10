No Indian will be left out, says Smriti Irani on NRC

Seeking to allay concerns over NRC, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that no Indian will be left out and infiltrators will be dealt with as per law.

“No Indian will be left out. We are committed towards safeguarding the interests of the citizens of the country... The infiltrators will be dealt with as per law,” said Irani while addressing media persons in Kolkata.

She also lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her Opposition to NRC and alleged that there are severe contradictions in her stand on infiltration.

Referring to Banerjee’s criticism of the schemes of the BJP-led government at the Centre the minister accused her of depriving the people of Bengal of the benefits of the schemes by the Centre.

“Her (Benerjee’s) opposition to NRC shows the inherent contradiction in her stand towards infiltration. Her opposition to the Centre’s scheme is depriving the people of Bengal of its benefits,” said Irani.

She further alleged that currently, industries are shutting down in West Bengal and that the Lok Sabha election results in the state are a clear sign that the people of West Bengal want change.