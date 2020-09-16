'No infiltration along Sino-Indian border in 6 months'

No infiltration along Sino-Indian border in last 6 months: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 16 2020, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 14:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The government on Wednesday said there has been no infiltration along the Sino-Indian border in the last six months, while 47 infiltration bids have been reported along the Indo-Pak border during the period.

The Union Home Ministry also informed the Rajya Sabha that 594 attempts of infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani militants have been reported in the last three years, of which 312 were successful.

Parliament Monsoon Session live: Rajya Sabha adjourned; Lok Sabha proceedings to begin at 3 pm

"No infiltration has been reported along Indo-China border during last six months," Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written response to a question.

Replying a separate question, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said 582 terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir by security forces in last three years, while 46 terrorists were arrested during the period.

As many as 76 army personnel were also killed in Jammu and Kashmir from 2018 till September 8 this year, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajya Sabha
India-Pakistan
Indo-Pak border
Sino-Indian ties
India-China border
India-China

What's Brewing

Super Mario, Trump's buddy: The era of Shinzo Abe

Super Mario, Trump's buddy: The era of Shinzo Abe

351 sea turtles die on US coast where sea lions died

351 sea turtles die on US coast where sea lions died

World's oldest animal sperm found in Myanmar amber

World's oldest animal sperm found in Myanmar amber

The Lead: Parliament Session in the midst of Covid-19

The Lead: Parliament Session in the midst of Covid-19

 