No information on 'stop Chinese' directive to airlines: Hardeep Singh Puri

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 28 2020, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 21:31 ist
Union Civil Aviation and Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Credit: PTI File Photo

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday denied reports that the Centre has asked airlines to stop flying Chinese nationals on India-bound flights.

“It is wrong to make suggestions as to citizen of which country should come. There is no such information from our side,” Puri said.

Reports in a section of the media claimed that the Centre has “informally” asked airlines not to fly Chinese nationals to India from other foreign destinations.

The move, the reports suggested, was in response to China’s decision in November to bar entry of foreign nationals with valid visas and residence permits citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was also seen as a retaliation to China’s refusal to allow 39 Indian seafarers on two cargo vessels – MV Jag Anand and MV Anastasia – to disembark nor allowed the ships to leave the ports.

India has suspended flights to China and those eligible to travel were flying via a third country.

Airlines
China
Aviation Ministry
Hardeep Singh Puri

