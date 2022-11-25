No institution in constitutional democracy including Collegium is perfect: CJI

No institution in democracy perfect, CJI on Collegium

Rijiju said the central government will ensure that the independence of judiciary is protected

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 25 2022, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2022, 21:24 ist
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud with Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday said the Collegium system which is followed for appointing judges, cannot be criticised as no institution is hundred per cent perfect in a constitutional democracy.

"No institution in a constitutional democracy is perfect. We work within the existing framework of the constitution and we are faithful soldiers who implement the Constitution," he said, in a programme organised by the SC Bar Association here on the eve of Constitution Day.

Also speaking on the occasion, Law Minister Kiran Rijiju said the central government will ensure that the independence of the judiciary is protected.

"We will ensure the independence of Indian judiciary is kept intact and untouched. We (Executive and Judiciary) are the child of the same parent. We are on the same page and 'apas me ladke koi fayda nahi hai' (there is no use in fighting amongst ourselves)," he said.

In his speech, the CJI emphasised the need for mentoring young people to give them the job of judges.

"It is not just about giving better salaries. We have to make the judicial office appealable to the younger members of the bar," he said.

