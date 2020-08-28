No interim relief for woman for offensive posts on Maharashtra CM

The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to grant interim protection from arrest to a woman who has FIRs against her for allegedly putting up offensive posts on social media about Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Navi Mumbai resident Sunaina Holey sought to quash three FIRs registered under IPC sections 505 (2) for statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes and 153 (A) for promoting enmity between different religious groups.

The 38-year-old woman has also been charged for defamation, printing matter known to be defamatory and for breaching public peace.

The accused had allegedly put up a series of posts on social media, including an offensive caricature of Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray, between July 25 and 28.

Holey's counsel Abhinav Chandrachud on Friday argued before a division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and V G Bisht that the whole case has taken a "political colour" and that the accused had never given a hate speech or posted anything that could be construed as promoting enmity between any groups.

Chandrachud said Holey had been arrested in one of the cases and has got bail and hence sought interim protection from arrest pending the hearing of her petitions seeking quashing of the FIRs.

The bench, however, refused to pass any interim order granting Holey protection from arrest and posted the pleas for further hearing on September 3.