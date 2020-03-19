No international commercial flight can disembark passengers on Indian soil after 1.30 am on March 23: DGCA

No international commercial flight will be allowed to disembark its passengers, foreigners or Indians, on Indian soil after 1.30 am on March 23, aviation regulator DGCA said on Thursday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The regulator's circular came after the Centre issued a statement that no international flight would be allowed to land in India from March 22 onward for a period of one week.

"No scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall take off from any foreign airport for any airport in India after 5.30 am on March 22. These instructions shall remain in force till 5.30 am of March 29," the regulator noted.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Moreover, it stated that "no incoming scheduled international commercial aircraft shall be allowed to disembark its passengers on Indian soil (foreigner or Indian) after 1.30 am on March 23".

These are temporary measures to restrict the spread of novel coronavirus, and are subject to review by the government, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated.

In another circular, the regulator said that all international flights must not carry or disembark passengers who have travelled China, Iran, European Union, EU FTA, Turkey, the UK, Afghanistan, the Philippines and Malaysia -- on or after February 15.