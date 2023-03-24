No judge ordered jail term for BJP leaders for insulting my family: Priyanka Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday night said no judge ordered a two-year jail term for any BJP leader, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, or disqualify them for continuously making comments against her family.

She said her brother Rahul Gandhi, a former Congress president who was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP following his conviction in a defamation case, is facing troubles because he raised questions on Adani Group inside and outside Parliament.

Priyanka said she comes from a family of people who sacrificed for the country and would not run away from battles. “Do whatever you want. Congress will, Rahul will, we will continue to fight,” she told reporters after a meeting of senior Congress leaders here to strategise on the political and legal fight following Rahul’s disqualification.

She said BJP spokespersons, MPs, ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself keep making comments against her family, her brother, her father and mother, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru and the whole country knows about it.

“But no judge has sentenced them to two years, there is no disqualification. Why is this happening? What did my brother do? He raised questions about Adani Group and that is the reason,” Priyanka said.