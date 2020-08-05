No love in absence of fear: PM Modi's message to China, Pakistan in Ayodhya

Latching on to the 'Ramcharitamanas', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday flagged that only a strong nation could usher in peace, underlining the need to strengthen India’s capabilities to defend herself.

Modi quoted Lord Ram as saying: 'Bhay binu hoi na priti (there is no love in absence of fear)', which means only a militarily strong nation can bring peace. This was seen as a message for Pakistan and China that seem to have colluded to keep India’s northern and western borders active in the last few months.

“India would be peaceful and happy as long as it continues to grow stronger. The same policy and practice of Lord Rama has been guiding India for many years,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s comments come at a time when the stalemate in the eastern Ladakh where Chinese troops have kept Indian territory under their occupation is far from being over with the Indian Army preparing for the long haul in the winter months. Pakistan, on the other hand, has opened up a new front by publishing maps claiming the massive portions of Jammu and Kashmir.

India on its part increased the troop presence in Ladakh and sternly told the Chinese military commanders to withdraw from the Indian territory for the disengagement negotiation to continue. In the middle of the crisis, New Delhi also received the first batch of five French Rafale fighter aircraft that has the potential to become a game-changer in the subcontinent.