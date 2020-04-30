No masks, no petrol norm in Goa soon

If you don't wear a face mask, you won't get fuel in Goa's petrol pumps, according to an action plan being worked out by the state government to enforce the use of masks amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the State Executive Committee headed by Chief Secretary Parimal Rai, which has been tasked with the responsibility of overseeing COVID-19 related relief chores, those not wearing face masks may not be allowed to buy rations too in the near future.

"The SEC decided that the state needs to enforce the use of face cover or masks. To enable this, the state should start a campaign, such as 'no mask - no petrol', 'no mask no ration', or on the similar lines," according to a statement issued by the committee which met on Thursday.

The Committee also directed the Goa government's Secretary Civil Supplies and the Department of Information and Publicity to work out an action plan to implement the 'no mask-no-petrol' norm at the earliest.

Goa has already been declared a Covid-19 free state, but the state authorities have begun a heavy crackdown on those not wearing masks in public spaces.

The government has also directed self-help groups to stitch and supply washable cotton masks in order to meet the demand for facial appendage, which is an important defence against the spread of COVID-19.