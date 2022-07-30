No meaning in hiding problems in the judiciary: CJI N V Ramana

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Saturday called for debate, discussion and decision, while maintaining that the judiciary needs to flag issues that hinder its functioning and clarifying that there is no meaning in camouflaging or hiding the problems. He also said if matters of pressing concern are not addressed, then the system will get crippled.

Speaking at the All India District Legal Services Authorities Meet here, he said, “Wherever I go, I always attempt to project the achievements of the Indian judiciary in winning the trust and faith of the people. But if we intend to serve the people better, we need to flag the issues which hinder our functioning. There is no meaning in camouflaging or hiding the problems."

“If we don’t discuss these issues, if matters of pressing concern are not addressed, then the system will cripple. I fear, we may be unable to fulfil our constitutional mandate of social justice. I urge you therefore, to discuss, debate and decide! This is the principle I have been following all through,” he added.

The CJI highlighted the reality that only a small percentage of population can approach the justice delivery system, and majority of the people suffer in silence, lacking awareness and necessary means.

“Modern India was built around the goal of removing the disparities in the society. Project democracy is about providing a space for participation of all. Participation will not be possible without social emancipation. Access to justice is a tool for social emancipation,” he said.

He agreed to the concerns of the Prime Minister about undertrials, saying that one of the most important aspects which calls for judiciary’s active consideration and intervention is in relation to their condition.

Highlighting the role of legal aid, Justice Ramana said that Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 was enacted with the objective of reaching the persons at the bottom of the pyramid. The fact that it is aimed at offering free legal aid to 70 per cent of our population, makes National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) the largest legal aid provider in the world, he said.