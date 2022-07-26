No medical college to accommodate Ukraine returnees: Govt

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said no Indian medical college would accommodate the Ukraine-returned medical students who left the east European nation when the war with Russia broke out in February.

No permission was given by the National Medical Commission to transfer or accommodate any foreign medical student in any Indian institute or university, Bharati Pravin Pawar, the Minister of State for Health said in a written response in the Rajya Sabha.

Responding to a query raised by the CPI leader Binoy Viswam, the minister said about 20,000 Indian students had returned from Ukraine.

“Foreign Medical Students/Graduates are either covered under ‘Screening Test Regulations, 2002’ or ‘Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate Regulations, 2021’. There are no such provisions in the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 and the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 as well as in the Regulations to accommodate or transfer medical students from any foreign medical institutes to Indian medical colleges,” she said.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv had communicated with all the concerned universities in Ukraine for providing transcript and other documents in a smooth manner to the students, she said.

Replying to another query, the minister said the NMC in a circular dated 19.05.22 told the states to ensure that no internship fee was charged by the medical colleges from foreign medical graduates for internship in Indian medical colleges.

The minister’s clarifications come in the backdrop of several political parties demanding accommodation of Ukraine-returned students in Indian medical colleges and allowing the final year graduates to complete their internship in Indian hospitals. Most of such students are yet to go back to Ukraine where the war is still ongoing.