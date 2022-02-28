No more discounts on liquor in Delhi as government looks to reduce crowd at alcohol shops

No more discounts on liquor in Delhi

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 28 2022, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 19:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi government on Monday ordered the discontinuation of discounts, rebates or concessions on MRP of liquor. 

The promotion of the same through social media has also been prohibited under the Delhi Excise Act. Action and penalties will be imposed on offenders.

The decision was taken to avoid crowding at stores in view of Covid-19 and to bring fairness in sales. 

More to follow...

