No more discounts on liquor in Delhi as government looks to reduce crowd at alcohol shops

The Delhi government on Monday ordered the discontinuation of discounts, rebates or concessions on MRP of liquor.
The promotion of the same through social media has also been prohibited under the Delhi Excise Act. Action and penalties will be imposed on offenders.
The decision was taken to avoid crowding at stores in view of Covid-19 and to bring fairness in sales.
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Madhabi Puri Buch appointed as Sebi chairperson
Amul milk to cost Rs 2 per litre more from tomorrow
Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel
Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much
Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families
Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media