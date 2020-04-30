No need for separate passes for truck movement: MHA

With several states not allowing free travel of trucks, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday once again asked them not to insist on separate passes at borders for passage of cargo.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to states after reports reached the MHA that movement of trucks are not allowed freely and local authorities insist on separate passes.

"No separate passes are required for through traffic of trucks and good carriers, including empty trucks. This is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown period," Bhalla said.

All states should ensure that district authorities and field agencies are informed about this and there is "no ambiguity" at the ground level and movement of through traffic of trucks and goods carriers are allowed without any hindrance, he said.

The government has already allowed inter-state travel of trucks to deliver both essential and non-essential items. However, truck drivers had often complained about trouble at borders where police insist on separate passes.

The MHA had also made it clear that there was no need for any separate passes for the movement of the trucks and the vehicles needed only its papers, as well as the driver, should possess a valid licence.

The government had allowed movement of trucks with two drivers and a helper. Trucks should be allowed to ply after the delivery of goods or for pick up of goods, the revised guidelines for the lockdown issued on April 15 had said.