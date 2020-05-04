No new COVID-19 case in Jharkhand for over 48 hours

No new COVID-19 case in Jharkhand for over 48 hours

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • May 04 2020, 22:12 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 22:16 ist
Ranchi is the only district in the state marked as Red Zone. PTI

For the second consecutive day Jharkhand did not report any COVID-19 case on Monday as the total stood at 115 for over 48 hours, officials said.

Ranchi is the only district in the state marked as Red Zone. According to the latest COVID-19 bulletin, active cases in the state are 85, including 68 in Ranchi, while 27 persons have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

Three persons had died from the infection since the first positive case was detected on March 31 when a 22-year- old Malaysian woman tested positive for coronavirus.

She has since recovered and has been discharged.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Jharkhand
Ranchi

What's Brewing

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI

India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI

COVID-19: UPSC defers civil services preliminary exam

COVID-19: UPSC defers civil services preliminary exam

 