No new COVID-19 case in Jharkhand for over 48 hours

For the second consecutive day Jharkhand did not report any COVID-19 case on Monday as the total stood at 115 for over 48 hours, officials said.

Ranchi is the only district in the state marked as Red Zone. According to the latest COVID-19 bulletin, active cases in the state are 85, including 68 in Ranchi, while 27 persons have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

Three persons had died from the infection since the first positive case was detected on March 31 when a 22-year- old Malaysian woman tested positive for coronavirus.

She has since recovered and has been discharged.