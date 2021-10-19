No new variant of concern in last 6 months: NK Arora

No new Covid variant of concern in last 6 months: NTAGI chief Dr NK Arora

Arora has also ruled out any shortage of vaccines

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 19 2021, 11:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 14:16 ist
A medic arranges tubes after collecting swab samples for Covid-19 tests at Government Medical College in Jammu. Credit: PTI File Photo

National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chairman NK Arora said that that there has been no sign of emergence of a new coronavirus variant in the last six months, however, 'constant vigil' was the need of the hour.

“No new coronavirus variant of concern emerged in the last six months, but constant vigil is a must,” Dr NK Arora, told The Times of India.

“However, there should be strict Covid discipline ahead of and during festivals,” he said, adding that the way forward was to effectively follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get every adult vaccinated

Arora ruled out any shortage of vaccines. He said the country would have about 90 crore doses available in the coming three months.

“Covid vaccines are very effective in preventing serious disease for the current variants. They are likely to be effective on future variants as well,” Arora added.

