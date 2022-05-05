No new party but 3,000-km march on Kishor's Bihar plan

After rejecting Congress's offer to join the party, political strategist Prashant Kishor Thursday announced a 3,000-kilometre "padyatra" in Bihar from October 2 to meet people in the state amid speculation of him launching a new party.

The political strategist, however, did not confirm any plans to enter politics or create a new party. "From October 2, I will launch a 3,000 km-long padayatra. I have no party or a platform right now. I just have an idea and the enthusiasm to do something good for Bihar," Kishor said.

Kishor said that in the next three to four months, he'll meet many eminent persons of Bihar who can help build idea of ‘Jan Suraaj’ (good governance) and make them part of it.

He will begin his padyatra from Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran.

Speaking about the Congress's offer, Kishor said, "Congress needs to decide how they want to function further, not me. They took whatever decision they deemed important and so did I. The Congress doesn't need any Prashant Kishor, the party has even more capable people. They know what they have to do."

Earlier this week, election strategist Kishor had set off a buzz by making a cryptic announcement, saying that he will “begin (his political journey) from Bihar” by going to the “real masters, the people”.