No one arrested for 2020 violence at JNU: Govt in Lok Sabha

No one arrested for 2020 JNU violence: Govt in LS

Nityanand Rai said the Delhi Police has reported that a SIT of Crime Branch has been constituted to investigate three cases registered at Vasant Kunj police station

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 03 2021, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 20:01 ist
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Delhi Police has not arrested anyone in connection with the 2020 violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) even though several people were examined, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the Delhi Police has reported that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Crime Branch has been constituted to investigate three cases registered at Vasant Kunj (North) police station with regard to the violence on the JNU campus in January, 2020.

"The investigation conducted includes examination of witnesses; collection and analysis of footages; and examination of identified suspects. As reported by the Delhi Police, no arrest has been made in these cases,” he said, replying to a written question of DMK member Dayanidhi Maran.

