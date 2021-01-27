No one should do politics over violence: Fadnavis

No one should do politics over violence: Devendra Fadnavis on farmers' protest on Republic Day

Fadnavis condemned the violence and said farm leaders leading the protest should introspect why such violence took place

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 27 2021, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 15:26 ist
Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said no one should do politics over violence that broke out during the farmers' protest in the national capital on Republic Day as the matter is about the nation.

Speaking to PTI, Fadnavis condemned the violence and said farm leaders leading the protest should introspect why such violence took place.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

"What happened yesterday in the national capital was not right. I think no one should do politics and it is not right to do politics on this kind of violence," Fadnavis said just before meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Also read: Farmers' tractor rally violence: Delhi Police detain 200 people

He was responding to a query on NCP chief and former Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar blaming the Centre for violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi.

Asked if the farmers' protest has lost its credibility after the violence witnessed in Delhi here, the senior BJP leader said, "Those who are leading the protest should introspect why such an incident happened."

Fadnavis called on Tomar and discussed Maharashtra-related issues.

Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary was also present in the meeting. 

Devendra Fadnavis
farmers
Protests
Farm Bills
BJP

