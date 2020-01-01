No opposition to strengthening security: Cong on CDS

Congress on Wednesday distanced itself from the views expressed by party leaders Manish Tewari and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury that were critical of the newly-appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.

While Tewari had questioned the creation of CDS as an institution, Chowdhury had asked General Rawat not to allow his “ideological predilections” affect the “apolitical” Indian Army.

“Any step taken by the government to strengthen the security of the country, the Congress does not oppose that,” Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev told reporters at the AICC headquarters here.

Dev, also the President of the All India Mahila Congress, was responding to questions on the critical remarks made against the CDS by Tewari and Chowdhury.

“Actions speak louder than words and soon the country will know how the CDS will work. Commenting on it before that will not be right. We only expect that he (General Rawat) will fulfil his responsibilities as the chief of defence staff,” she said.

On Tuesday, Tewari had said that the decision to appoint a CDS was “fraught with difficulties” and questioned his functioning in the deeply hierarchy conscious armed forces and the defence establishment.

“With great regret and fullest of responsibility may I say that the government has started on a very wrong foot with regard to CDS. Time alone, unfortunately, will reveal the implications of this decision,” Tewari had said.