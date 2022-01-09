No photo of PM Modi on vax certificate as MCC kicks in

No photo of PM Modi on Covid vaccination certificates in 5 poll-bound states as MCC kicks in

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases

  • Jan 09 2022, 20:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 20:20 ist
With the announcement of the schedule, the Model Code of Conduct for governments, candidates and political parties has come into force. Credit: PTI File Photo

Covid vaccination certificates issued in the five poll-bound states will not have Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo since the model code of conduct has come into force there, an official source said.

The Union Health Ministry will apply necessary filters on the Co-WIN platform to exclude Modi's photo from the vaccine certificate, the source said.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the counting of votes on March 10, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

With the announcement of the schedule, the Model Code of Conduct for governments, candidates and political parties has come into force.

"The Health Ministry will apply necessary filters on the Co-WIN platform to exclude the picture of the prime minister from the Covid-19 certificates being given to people in these five poll-bound states because of the model code of conduct coming into force," an official source told PTI.

In March 2021, Health Ministry had taken a similar initiative during the polls held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry as suggested by the Election Commission following complaints raised by some political parties.

