No plans to amend Official Languages Act: Nityanand Rai

No plans to amend Official Languages Act to include regional languages in official language list: Nityanand Rai tell Rajya Sabha

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 17 2020, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 16:52 ist
Minister of State for Home Nityanad Rai. Credit: PTI Photo

The government has said that there was no proposal to amend the Official Languages Act to include languages other than Hindi and English in its official languages' list.

This was disclosed by Minister of State for Home Nityanad Rai in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha in response to questions from MDMK MP Vaiko.

Vaiko also asked if the government had no plans to include languages other than English and Hindi identified in the Schedule of Constitution as official languages, how were the people in the south and the northeast, especially villagers, supposed to understand the communications, rules and regulations published by the government.

To this, Rai said that there was a provision of three languages (Hindi, English and regional language) as per point No 3 of the Official Language Resolution, 1968, which was prepared in consultation with the state governments.

"The order of usage of language in the name-boards/notice boards to be displayed for the information of the public by the Central government offices, which are located in non-Hindi speaking areas is to be in the order of (1) regional language 2) Hindi and 3) English," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajya Sabha
Monsoon Session
MDMK
Vaiko
English
Hindi

What's Brewing

Cataclysm of hunger, disease and illiteracy

Cataclysm of hunger, disease and illiteracy

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

These Australian trees contain 'scorpion-like venom'

These Australian trees contain 'scorpion-like venom'

 