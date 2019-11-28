No plans to censor online streaming platforms: IT Min

The government has no plans to introduce censorship on content appearing on online streaming platforms, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

"There are several petitions/ Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed against online streaming platforms in the Supreme Court, and High Courts of India on the regulation of video-on-demand contents," he said.

On whether the government plans to introduce censorship on the contents of such online streaming platforms, he said, "Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has no plans to introduce censorship on the content appearing on online streaming platforms.

"The government is committed to freedom of speech and expression and privacy of its citizens as enshrined in the Constitution of India," he said.

Dhotre noted that Information Technology (IT) Act has provisions for the removal of objectionable online content.