No plans to curtail train services: Railways

Despite increasing Covid-19 cases and announcent of lockdown by some states, the Indian Railways has said that it has no plans to stop or curtail train services in the country.

"There is no shortage of trains for those who want to travel. Trains will be available for people who want to travel," Railway Board chairman Suneet Sharma told mediapersons here.

"Crowds at railway stations is normal during summer, and we can increase number of trains as required," said Sharma.

The Railway Board chairman also ruled out the need for a Covid-negative certificate to travel by train.

He said at present 78 per cent mail and express trains are operating and 90 per cent sub-urban trains running, he said.

He also said no states have requested to stop train services. All existing trains will run as per schedule, he said.