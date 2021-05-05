No poor to go without foodgrains in May-June: Centre

The Centre on Wednesday said no poor family would suffer for want of foodgrains due to disruptions, over the next two months, as India battles the surge in Covid-19 infections.

The government had announced that it would provide five kg free foodgrains per poor person over and above their entitlements under the National Food Security Act during May and June – when several states have put local restrictions on movement and shut down work to fight rising Covid-19 cases.

Restrictions are in place in Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar which are witnessing high Covid-19 cases.

The free foodgrains will be given under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana Phase 3 and his expected to cover 79.88 crore beneficiaries over May and June.

The initiative was announced on April 23 and the Union Cabinet granted ex-post facto approval to the scheme on Wednesday.

“No poor family will suffer on account of non-availability of foodgrains due to disruption in the next two months,” an official statement said.

It said the State/UT-wise allocation in terms of wheat/rice shall be decided by the Department of Food and Public Distribution on the basis of existing allocation ratio under NFSA.

The Centre may decide on the extension of the lifting/distribution period under PMGKAY as per operational requirements keeping in view partial and local lockdown situations, and also arising out of adverse weather conditions like monsoon, cyclones, supply chain and Covid-induced constraints, it added.

The total outgo in terms of foodgrains may be approximately 80 lakh metric tonnes.

“The allocation of additional foodgrain free of cost to approximately 79.88 Crore individuals under Targeted Public Distribution Scheme (TPDS) at 5 Kg per person per month for two months i.e. May to June, 2021 would entail an estimated food subsidy of Rs. 25332.92 crore taking the estimated Economic Cost of Rs. 36789.2/MT for rice and Rs. 25731.4/ MT for wheat,” it said.

Additional allocation will ameliorate the hardships faced by the poor due to economic disruption caused by corona virus, it said.