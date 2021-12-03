No proposal for banning ‘NSO Group’: Chandrasekhar

No proposal for banning any group named ‘NSO Group’: Chandrasekhar

Chandrasekhar said that the government does not have any information on whether the US has blacklisted the group

Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 03 2021, 20:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 20:39 ist
Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre on Friday informed Rajya Sabha that it has not proposal to ban any group named 'NSO Group'.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in his written answer said that the government does not have any information on whether the US has blacklisted the group for providing Pegasus spyware.

Earlier, huge controversy kicked up over alleged Israeli spyware Pegasus allegedly being used for targeted surveillance in India. Even the Supreme Court set up a three-member independent expert panel to probe the allegations.

