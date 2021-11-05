Centre to not extend free ration scheme beyond Nov 30

No proposal to extend free ration scheme beyond November 30: Food Secy

The government has been giving rice and wheat to bulk consumers under the OMSS policy to improve availability in the domestic market and check prices

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 05 2021, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2021, 17:16 ist

The Centre has no proposal to extend distribution of free ration via the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKAY) beyond November 30 in view of recovery in the economy and good disposal of foodgrains in the open market under the OMSS policy, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Friday.

The PMGKAY was announced in March 2020 to ameliorate the distress caused by Covid-19. Initially, the scheme launched for the April-June 2020 period but later was further extended till November 30.

Also Read | Quality key to ration scheme 

"Since the economy is also reviving and our OMSS (open market sale scheme) disposal of foodgrains has also been exceptionally good this year. So, there is no proposal to extend PMGKAY," Pandey told reporters during a press briefing.

Under the PMGKAY, the government supplies free ration to 80 crore ration card holders identified under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The free ration is given over and above the subsidised grains distributed to them via ration shops.

The government has been giving rice and wheat to bulk consumers under the OMSS policy to improve availability in the domestic market and check prices.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana
Ration
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Curious Kids: What is energy made of?

Curious Kids: What is energy made of?

Kohli Birthday special: Check out some of his rare pics

Kohli Birthday special: Check out some of his rare pics

Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study

Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study

NASA’s latest breakthrough: ‘Best space tacos yet’

NASA’s latest breakthrough: ‘Best space tacos yet’

 