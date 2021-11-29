No proposal to recognise Bitcoin as currency, Centre informs Lok Sabha

The Centre on Monday said that the government has no proposal to recognise Bitcoin as a currency in the country.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Finance said that the government does not collect data on Bitcoin transactions in the country..

The government is set to take up the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 in the ongoing Winter Session in Parliament.

The bill seeks to provide for the protection of personal data of individuals and establish a Data Protection Authority for the same. As per the Personal Data Protection Bill, the Centre can exempt its agencies from the provisions of the Act for protecting national interests and for protecting the security of the state, public order, sovereignty and integrity of India.

