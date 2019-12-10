No proposal to transfer water to concurrent list

The Centre on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that there is no proposal to transfer water from the state list to the concurrent list.

Responding to calling attention motion by K V P Ramachandra Rao (Congress) on the need for completion of National Irrigation Projects to tackle emerging water crisis and to transfer 'Water' to Concurrent list from state list, Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that at present there is no proposal to transfer water from the state list to the concurrent list.

It has been repeatedly stated that water should remain a state subject and Centre can intervene for resolving inter-state water disputes, said the minister.