No proposal for separate pension rules for CAPF: Govt

No proposal under consideration for separate service, pension rules for CAPF personnel: Govt

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 15 2021, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 16:06 ist
Union MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament. Credit: PTI Photo

The government on Wednesday told Parliament that there was no proposal under consideration for framing separate rules of service and pension for paramilitary forces personnel or central armed police forces.

This was stated by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

"Representations are received from time to time inter alia demanding separate service and pension rules for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel.

"There is no such proposal under consideration at present," the minister said.

He was asked if the government was in the process of framing separate paramilitary/CAPF rules instead of CCS (central civil services) conduct rules, keeping in view their hazardous service conditions/separation from the family.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

CAPF
pension
India News
Parliament

Related videos

What's Brewing

Toolbar to Play Movies: 24 things Google killed in 2021

Toolbar to Play Movies: 24 things Google killed in 2021

Adored, endangered: Complex world of the Japanese eel

Adored, endangered: Complex world of the Japanese eel

Arabic calligraphy enscribed into UNESCO heritage list

Arabic calligraphy enscribed into UNESCO heritage list

Bad weather could affect mango crop in Karnataka

Bad weather could affect mango crop in Karnataka

 