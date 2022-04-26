No provision for release of funds under Domestic Violence Act, Govt tells SC

The Union government has told the Supreme Court that there is no provision for the release of funds to States under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, yet it has been releasing money under various schemes for the safety and security of women and children.

It also said the Central Government may not be in a position to prescribe a uniform and regular cadre for appointment of Protection Officers under the law as their appointments are to be made by the States as per their requirement, depending upon the districts and the number of cases and magistrates.

The Centre, however, maintained that it has been working in tandem with the States and Union Territories for effective implementation of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act and has been constantly endeavouring to combat all the crimes against the women.

With regard to the court's query for prescribing model terms and conditions for Protection Officers, the Union government said it may be difficult as the subject falls within the jurisdiction of the state governments.

The written response by the Ministry of Women and Child Development came in a PIL filed by NGO 'We the Women of India' for effective implementation of the Domestic Violence Act.

The government also informed the court a total of 2,95, 601 complaints have been registered under the Act, and there are 3637 Protection Officers in the country. Of the total number of the officers notified under the Act in the country, 710 are holding regular charges, 272 are working on a contract basis and the remaining are holding additional charges, it said.

There are 807 shelter homes and over 700 one-stop centres (OSCs) to take care of women affected by violence and in distress across the country, the government added.