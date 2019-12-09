'No question of privatisation of ordnance factories'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday there is no proposal before the government to privatise ordnance factories.

"People are generally in favour of the corporatisation of ordnance factories and talks have been held in this regard with labour unions of workers in ordnance factories," the Minister said during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha.

"I would also like to assure that the government will not let interests of labourers working in ordnance factories be hurt under any circumstances," he said.