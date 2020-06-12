'No lockdown in Maharashtra, but refrain from crowding'

No re-imposition of lockdown in Maharashtra, but refrain from crowding: CM Uddhav

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS ,
  • Jun 12 2020, 18:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 18:33 ist

Amid rumors that lockdown may be reimposed in wake of shocking visuals of crowding, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday (June 12) came out with a vehement denial.

"The lockdown has not been reimposed," Thackeray tweeted.

The chief minister has appealed to the people to refrain from crowding. "Please follow the government's instructions and take necessary precautions to stay safe and take care," he added.
Thackeray's son and state protocol minister Aditya Thackeray described the reports of the reimposition of lockdown as fake news.

"Please do not give into fake news about the lockdown. As of now, Mission Begin Again is in motion," he tweeted.

He said the chief minister has appealed to all citizens to ensure social distancing, so as to not get even close to a lockdown. "Safety of citizens is and will be the only parameter," he added.

