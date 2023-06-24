No reason for family law to be exempted from UCC: VHP

Kumar said that while Indian citizens are governed by common laws, there’s, apparently, no reason for the family laws to remain the exception.

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jun 24 2023, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 19:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has welcomed the reference on the Uniform Civil Code to the Law Commission of India, the organisation said on Saturday.

Alok Kumar, VHP’s central working president, expressed satisfaction over the fact that views have been invited by the Commission on the subject from all stakeholders, and added that the Code should be “enacted after obtaining and considering suggestions of all shades of Bhartiya Society soon”.

Read | UCC debate now timed for LS polls

Expressing regret over public representatives’ inability to have the UCC in place in the last 73 years of the Constitution, Kumar added that Article 44 of the Constitutions “directs” all governments in the direction of securing the Code for citizens of the entire country.

Referring to past instances where the need to have UCC has been highlighted in courts, Kumar said that while Indian citizens are governed by common laws, there’s, apparently, no reason for the family laws to remain the exception.

“He expressed hope that the Law Commission shall prepare the draft of UCC at an early date synthesising good practices from various sections of the society and in accord with the constitutional values,” the statement quoted Kumar as saying.

