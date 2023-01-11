No recruitment in Railway Protection Force: Ministry

Indian Railways on Tuesday said that it has not issued any notification for recruiting constables in Railway Protection Force (RPF).

“A fictitious message is being circulated on social media and newspapers regarding recruitment for the 19,800 posts of constables in Railway Protection Force(RPF). It is hereby informed that no such notification has been issued by RPF or Ministry of Railways on their official websites or through any print or electronic media,” the Railway Ministry said in a statement.

“It is to reiterate that the news is fake and should be ignored by all,” the statement said.