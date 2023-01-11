No recruitment in Railway Protection Force: Ministry

No recruitment in Railway Protection Force: Ministry

'A fictitious message is being circulated on social media and newspapers,' the ministry said in a statement

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 11 2023, 05:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 05:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Indian Railways on Tuesday said that it has not issued any notification for recruiting constables in Railway Protection Force (RPF).

“A fictitious message is being circulated on social media and newspapers regarding recruitment for the 19,800 posts of constables in Railway Protection Force(RPF). It is hereby informed that no such notification has been issued by RPF or Ministry of Railways on their official websites or through any print or electronic media,” the Railway Ministry said in a statement.

“It is to reiterate that the news is fake and should be ignored by all,” the statement said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Railways
India News

What's Brewing

A new airline - Fly91 - bets on regional connectivity

A new airline - Fly91 - bets on regional connectivity

Covid spike in rural China ahead of New Year migration

Covid spike in rural China ahead of New Year migration

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

Study shows why women work harder than men

Study shows why women work harder than men

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

 