No registration fee for e-vehicle 

In a bid to promote green vehicles, the Union Road Transport Ministry has decided to waive off registration fee for electric vehicles.

The Road Transport Ministry will issue a draft notice seeking public feedback on the proposal soon, sources in the Ministry said.

The Central Motor Vehicles Rules allows the Road Transport Ministry to fix the registration fee. The Ministry already exempted the permit regime for electric vehicles for both commercial and personal use.

The Ministry will pursue with the states to exempt or reduce road tax. Though few states have exempted the road tax on e-vehicles, some states levy tax ranging from 4% to 8.5%