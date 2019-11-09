'No regrets over SC saying Akahra not devotee of Ram'

The Nirmohi Akhara has no regrets over the Supreme Court saying that it is not a 'shebait' of deity Ram Lalla, a member of the outfit said after the Ayodhya verdict on Saturday.

The apex court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Follow live updates of Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya

"We have no regrets on this because we were batting for Ram Lalla. The court has accepted Ram Lalla's side and with this, our motive was fufilled," Nirmohi Akhara member Mahant Dharmdas told PTI.

Also Read: Nirmohi Akhara not devotee of Ram Lalla: Supreme Court

The court has said in its verdict in the politically-sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya that the Nirmohi Akhara is not a shebait or devotee of the deity Ram Lalla.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the Akhara's suit was barred by limitation.

Also Read: Full text of Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict

The bench also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer further said that Ram Janmbhoomi is not a juristic person.