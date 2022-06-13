Satyendar Jain's judicial custody extended by 14 days

No relief to Satyendar Jain as court extends judicial custody in PMLA case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 13 2022, 11:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 11:09 ist
AAP leader and Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. Credit: PTI Photo

Rouse Avenue court on Monday sent AAP leader and Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain to a 14-day judicial custody in an alleged money laundering case. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Satyendar Jain
AAP
Delhi
PMLA
India News

What's Brewing

India's Covid-19 vaccine for animals: How it works

India's Covid-19 vaccine for animals: How it works

DH Radio: Can net-zero buildings tackle climate change?

DH Radio: Can net-zero buildings tackle climate change?

Western Ghats: It is time to act

Western Ghats: It is time to act

Pets put their best paw forward at mega show in B'luru

Pets put their best paw forward at mega show in B'luru

Wildlife lovers mourn Kabini's famed tusker

Wildlife lovers mourn Kabini's famed tusker

DH Toon | Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?

DH Toon | Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment

How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment

 