No respite as fuel prices hiked for 6th day straight: Check rates

Prices of both petrol and diesel were raised by around 30 paise on Sunday, the sixth straight day of price hikes.

Petrol was up by 30 paise a litre in Delhi while diesel was up at 35 paise a litre. Petrol is now priced at Rs 104.14/litre and diesel Rs 92.82/litre in the national capital.

In Mumbai, users will have to shell out Rs 110.12 for each litre of petrol, up by 29 paise while diesel is priced at Rs 100.66/litre, up by 37 paise.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos: