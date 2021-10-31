No respite as fuel rates hiked again: Check prices in major cities

No respite as fuel rates hiked again: Check prices here

Petrol and diesel cost Rs 109.79 and Rs 101.19, respectively, in Kolkata

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 31 2021, 08:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 08:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In no respite to consumers, petrol and diesel prices on Sunday were hiked for the fifth consecutive day by 35 paise per litre each, touching new highs.

Petrol now costs Rs 109.34 per litre and diesel costs Rs 98.07 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 115.15 and diesel at Rs 106.23 a litre each.

Petrol and diesel cost Rs 109.79 and Rs 101.19, respectively, in Kolkata and Rs 106.04 and Rs 102.25 respectively, in Chennai.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes. 

