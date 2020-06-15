No respite as petrol and diesel prices hiked for 9th straight day

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Monday increased the price of petrol and diesel for the ninth consecutive day after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Petrol and diesel will now cost at Rs 76.26 per litre (increase by Rs 0.48) and Rs 74.62 per litre ((increase by Rs 0.59), respectively in Delhi.

In Bengaluru, petrol will now cost 50 paise more per litre, while diesel will be costlier by 56 paise per litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.